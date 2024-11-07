Left Menu

Modi Congratulates Trump: A New Era for Indo-US Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Donald Trump on his electoral victory. BJP's Pradeep Bhandari remarks on Trump's admiration for Modi, foreseeing enhanced Indo-US relations. Trump's policies may boost Indian exports as he proposes higher duties on Chinese imports, potentially benefiting India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:39 IST
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the world notes Donald Trump's victory in the United States Presidential elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations. Acknowledging the triumph, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari pointed out that Trump considers Modi one of the world's most popular leaders. Trump has expressed his intention to collaborate with Modi for global peace, illustrating the increased significance of India's global standing under Modi's leadership, as evidenced by Trump's campaign mentions.

Bhandari emphasized that the Indo-US relationship will strengthen, criticizing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their perceived lack of support for Indian interests. Meanwhile, Indian economist Suriya Narayanan expressed optimism about Trump's presidency, suggesting it will bolster Indian exports, citing Trump's proposed 60% duties on Chinese goods as an opportunity for India to expand its agro and pharmaceutical exports.

Today marks a pivotal moment for India, as Trump's policy propositions could beneficially transform India's economic landscape. With the potential to advance trade relations, Trump's presidency is being viewed as a momentous occasion for furthering Indo-US ties between two powerful leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

