Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Anti-Dalit Mindset'

In a heated political confrontation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has levied serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming it harbors an 'anti-Dalit mindset.' The controversy arose after a BJP member reportedly sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple in Rajasthan's Alwar to 'purify' it following the participation of Congress leader Tikaram Jully, who is a Dalit, in a consecration ceremony at the temple.

During a recent statement, Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to the Constitution's ideals, emphasizing that the nation will be governed by its tenets rather than the 'Manusmriti,' which he claims disparages Bahujans as second-class citizens. The Congress party has demanded an apology from the BJP's senior leadership for the alleged insult to Dalits.

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja defended his actions, dismissing the accusations of caste discrimination. He argued that Congress leaders lack the moral authority to attend such events, citing prior skepticism regarding the existence of Lord Ram. Nevertheless, the incident has intensified the fiery political debate between the two parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)