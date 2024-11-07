Left Menu

Vietnam Navigates Trade Uncertainty Amid Trump's Potential Presidency

Vietnam faces trade volatility under a potential Trump presidency, benefiting from U.S.-China tensions but risking being 'collateral damage' due to protectionist measures. The country, a significant U.S. exporter, explores reducing its trade surplus through purchases like LNG and military imports, while navigating potential shifts in American trade policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:52 IST
Vietnam is preparing for potential trade turbulence with the possibility of another Trump presidency, Reuters discovered from officials and supply chain specialists. While Vietnam may gain from increased U.S.-China strife, it risks becoming 'collateral damage' under protective U.S. strategies.

The nation enjoys a substantial trade surplus with the U.S., making it a significant industrial hub for exports. The potential imposition of 60% tariffs on Chinese imports by Trump raises major questions about future economic growth.

Despite hopes for trade stability with another Democratic administration, officials express concern about Trump's unpredictability. The potential shifts in trade dynamics could trigger a relocation of supply chains, possibly benefiting Vietnam.

