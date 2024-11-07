MVA Alliance Promises Bold Guarantees Amid Criticism

In an assertive critique, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande lambasted the Congress party on Thursday for its history of unmet promises, branding their guarantees as "fake." Kayande targeted multiple schemes across states such as Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, where Congress's promised financial aids to women allegedly fell through.

"Congress's guarantees have always been fake," Kayande stated, citing the discontinuation of initiatives like Karnataka's 'Griha Lakshmi Yojana.' As Maharashtra assembly elections draw near, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) countered by announcing five ambitious guarantees, including the 'Mahalakshmi Yojana' for women, promising Rs 3,000 monthly aid and free bus travel.

The rally witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and Rahul Gandhi. Together, they outlined a vision of proactive governance, including farmer loan waivers, a caste census, and extensive health insurance, aiming to sway voters in the upcoming polls set for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)