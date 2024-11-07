Left Menu

MVA Alliance Promises Bold Guarantees Amid Criticism

Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande sharply criticized Congress's unfulfilled promises, labeling their guarantees as "fake." As Maharashtra elections loom, the Maha Vikas Aghadi unveiled ambitious pledges, including the 'Mahalakshmi Yojana' for women and loan waivers for farmers. Despite Kayande's skepticism, MVA leaders rally around their proposed welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:09 IST
MVA Alliance Promises Bold Guarantees Amid Criticism
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive critique, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande lambasted the Congress party on Thursday for its history of unmet promises, branding their guarantees as "fake." Kayande targeted multiple schemes across states such as Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, where Congress's promised financial aids to women allegedly fell through.

"Congress's guarantees have always been fake," Kayande stated, citing the discontinuation of initiatives like Karnataka's 'Griha Lakshmi Yojana.' As Maharashtra assembly elections draw near, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) countered by announcing five ambitious guarantees, including the 'Mahalakshmi Yojana' for women, promising Rs 3,000 monthly aid and free bus travel.

The rally witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and Rahul Gandhi. Together, they outlined a vision of proactive governance, including farmer loan waivers, a caste census, and extensive health insurance, aiming to sway voters in the upcoming polls set for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024