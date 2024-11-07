Diplomatic Dialogue: Thai PM’s Quiet Meeting with Myanmar’s Junta Chief Amid Regional Tensions

In a pivotal meeting held during a regional summit in China, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing. This marked a notable diplomatic dialogue as Myanmar grapples with civil unrest following a 2021 coup.

Shinawatra emphasized the importance of peaceful resolutions and engaging in meaningful dialogue, a sharp contrast to Myanmar's ongoing military actions. She expressed goodwill, underscoring the impossibility of a military solution and reflecting Thailand's diplomatic focus.

Amidst regional tensions, the meeting shed light on ASEAN's position, with Thailand showing cautious support for Myanmar's electoral plans, despite widespread skepticism. This meeting highlights the delicate balance regional leaders must maintain amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.

