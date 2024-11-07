Left Menu

British Lawmaker Charged in Assault Case

British MP Mike Amesbury was charged with assault after an altercation with a passerby in Cheshire. He was suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation. CCTV footage revealed Amesbury hitting the individual, prompting the Crown Prosecution Service to press charges. Amesbury awaits a court date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:04 IST
A British MP, Mike Amesbury, has been charged with assault following an incident where he allegedly attacked a passerby after a Friday night outing. CCTV footage captured Amesbury punching the man and continuing to hit him on the ground, leading to his suspension from the Labour Party.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime Division, announced the charge, which stems from an altercation in Frodsham, Cheshire, on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Amesbury, representing Runcorn and Helsby, claims he felt threatened and is cooperating with authorities.

The Labour Party is yet to comment following the new charges, having previously suspended Amesbury pending an internal investigation. Local police confirmed that Amesbury is scheduled for a court appearance related to the incident involving a 45-year-old man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

