Morocco's Population Boom: Census Insights 2024

By September 2024, Morocco's population reached 36.82 million, a growth of 8.8% since 2014. The number of households increased to 9.27 million, up 26.8%, while foreigners living in the country rose to 148,152, marking a 71.8% rise, according to government data.
Morocco's population experienced a significant increase, reaching 36.82 million by September 2024, according to the latest national census results.
Government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas reported an 8.8% rise, adding 2.98 million people since the last census in 2014. The number of households also saw a substantial rise of 26.8%, totaling 9.27 million.
There was an impressive 71.8% growth in the foreign population, now at 148,152 residents. This data reflects notable demographic changes within the nation over the past decade.
