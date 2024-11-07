Morocco's Population Boom: Census Insights 2024

Morocco's population experienced a significant increase, reaching 36.82 million by September 2024, according to the latest national census results.

Government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas reported an 8.8% rise, adding 2.98 million people since the last census in 2014. The number of households also saw a substantial rise of 26.8%, totaling 9.27 million.

There was an impressive 71.8% growth in the foreign population, now at 148,152 residents. This data reflects notable demographic changes within the nation over the past decade.

