Germany's Political Turmoil: Call for New Elections After Coalition Collapse

German opposition parties and business groups have called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to urgently initiate new elections following the collapse of his coalition, which has thrown Germany into political chaos. The coalition disintegrated over a budget impasse just as Germany faces economic difficulties and global geopolitical challenges.

The break-up of the coalition leaves a leadership void in Europe at a time when a unified response is crucial, especially following Donald Trump's re-election as U.S. president. Scholz has delayed his European Union summit attendance and the upcoming United Nations climate summit due to the crisis.

Joerg Kukies is set to become finance minister after Scholz fired the previous Free Democrats minister for opposing a debt suspension plan. With a confidence vote scheduled in January, new elections could be held six months earlier than planned. Opposition leaders demand quicker action, emphasizing the urgency of avoiding prolonged political paralysis.

