Political Reentry: Deepak Joshi Returns to BJP After Congress Stint

In a significant political move, former minister Deepak Joshi has rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking his return at a meeting in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The event was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighting the importance of Joshi's re-entry into the saffron party.

This return comes at a crucial time, as BJP has announced Ramakant Bhargava as their candidate for the upcoming November 13 bypoll in Budhni, situated in the Sehore district. The vacancy arose after Chouhan, having secured the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat earlier this year, resigned to take on his role as Union minister. Deepak Joshi's decision to switch sides and the ensuing political maneuvers underscore the dynamic shifts in the political landscape as the 2023 assembly elections approach.

Joshi, son of the late former chief minister Kailash Joshi, has a longstanding history with the BJP. He first won the Bagli seat in 2003 and consecutively succeeded in the Hatpiplya seat in 2008 and 2013. Although he served in Chouhan's cabinet until 2018, he lost to Congress in the subsequent elections. This defeat was amid a larger political turmoil when Congress MLA Manoj Choudhary, along with over 20 others loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, defected to the BJP, toppling the Kamal Nath government in 2020.

