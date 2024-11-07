Left Menu

Pentagon's Commitment to Politics-Free Military Under Trump Administration

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assures troops that the military will remain apolitical during Donald Trump's presidency, focusing on lawful orders and supporting allies. As Trump's return signals potential instability, Austin emphasizes the military's oath to the Constitution over political affiliations.

07-11-2024
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has assured U.S. troops that the Pentagon will uphold a politics-free approach during Donald Trump's administration. In a memo released on Thursday, Austin emphasized the military's commitment to executing lawful orders without political involvement.

Austin addressed concerns stemming from a previous interview where Trump hinted at deploying the military against opposition. The memo reaffirmed the U.S. military's role in maintaining professionalism and cooperating with global allies for security.

As America braces for Trump's return, critics question whether his leadership will bring chaos, citing his past disregard for established norms. Austin reiterated the military's steadfast dedication to the Constitution and readiness to support the new Commander in Chief's lawful directives.

