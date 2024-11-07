Left Menu

Kejriwal's Visit: A Political Boost for Punjab?

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, is visiting Punjab for two days. He'll attend an oath-taking for new 'Sarpanchs' in Ludhiana, alongside CM Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal will also campaign in Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal for Punjab bypolls on November 20. The bypolls follow MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national leader Arvind Kejriwal is set for a two-day tour of Punjab, kicking off on Friday, party officials disclosed.

Kejriwal will witness the swearing-in of newly elected 'Sarpanchs' in Ludhiana, with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann overseeing the ceremony.

The following day, Punjab will see the former Delhi chief minister campaigning for AAP candidates in Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal ahead of the November 20 bypolls for four assembly segments, according to AAP sources.

The necessity for these bypolls arose after current MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Last month saw the election of 13,147 'Sarpanchs' in the panchayat polls.

From this, 10,031 'sarpanches' will take their oaths with the chief minister in attendance, as per an official statement. The remaining 'sarpanches' and the newly elected 81,808 'panches' will have their oath ceremony post-byelections.

CM Mann has indicated that extensive provisions are in place to ensure the event's success, with a significant turnout anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

