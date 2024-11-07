Kejriwal's Visit: A Political Boost for Punjab?

AAP national leader Arvind Kejriwal is set for a two-day tour of Punjab, kicking off on Friday, party officials disclosed.

Kejriwal will witness the swearing-in of newly elected 'Sarpanchs' in Ludhiana, with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann overseeing the ceremony.

The following day, Punjab will see the former Delhi chief minister campaigning for AAP candidates in Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal ahead of the November 20 bypolls for four assembly segments, according to AAP sources.

The necessity for these bypolls arose after current MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Last month saw the election of 13,147 'Sarpanchs' in the panchayat polls.

From this, 10,031 'sarpanches' will take their oaths with the chief minister in attendance, as per an official statement. The remaining 'sarpanches' and the newly elected 81,808 'panches' will have their oath ceremony post-byelections.

CM Mann has indicated that extensive provisions are in place to ensure the event's success, with a significant turnout anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)