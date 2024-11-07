Val Hoyle Secures Reelection in Oregon

In a decisive victory, Democratic Representative Val Hoyle has secured her position in the US House by winning reelection in Oregon's 4th District. Hoyle, who first took office in 2022, emerged victorious over Republican challenger Monique DeSpain, an Air Force veteran.

The district, which covers the western portion of Oregon and includes the city of Eugene, was previously represented by Peter DeFazio, a longtime Democratic figure. Hoyle's success in the elections reaffirms her strong position and continued support within the community.

The Associated Press confirmed Hoyle's win at 10:38 am EST, marking another term for the congresswoman as she continues her legislative work for the state of Oregon.

