Biden Calls for Unity and Trust in Electoral Integrity
President Joe Biden emphasized a peaceful transition of power following Donald Trump's electoral victory. He urged Americans to view each other as fellow citizens rather than adversaries and voiced confidence in the fairness and transparency of the American electoral system.
- Country:
- United States
In a Rose Garden address, U.S. President Joe Biden assured the nation of a peaceful power transition after Republican Donald Trump's White House win. He appealed to Americans to lower political tensions and unify beyond electoral battles.
Addressing the country's division, Biden remarked, "You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree." He emphasized the importance of viewing each other as fellow Americans, regardless of political differences.
Biden also stressed the validity and trustworthiness of the American electoral system, calling it honest, fair, and transparent. He hoped this would quell doubts about its integrity, urging citizens to believe in its outcomes, win or lose.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Trump
- election
- transition
- power
- unity
- Americans
- trust
- electoral system
- integrity
ALSO READ
State's power to make laws on industrial alcohol cannot be taken away: SC in 8:1 majority verdict.
Power Play: Russia and Turkey's Energy Talks at BRICS Summit
Justice B V Nagarathna on nine-judge SC bench dissents with majority verdict that centre lacks power to regulate industrial alcohol.
Tibetan and Indian Leaders Unite for Collaborative Community Solutions
India's Digital Revolution: $450 Billion Empowerment via Direct Benefit Transfers