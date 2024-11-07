Biden Calls for Unity and Trust in Electoral Integrity

In a Rose Garden address, U.S. President Joe Biden assured the nation of a peaceful power transition after Republican Donald Trump's White House win. He appealed to Americans to lower political tensions and unify beyond electoral battles.

Addressing the country's division, Biden remarked, "You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree." He emphasized the importance of viewing each other as fellow Americans, regardless of political differences.

Biden also stressed the validity and trustworthiness of the American electoral system, calling it honest, fair, and transparent. He hoped this would quell doubts about its integrity, urging citizens to believe in its outcomes, win or lose.

(With inputs from agencies.)