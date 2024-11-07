Kerala's Political Tussle: Pinarayi Vijayan vs Congress & Jamaat-e-Islami

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ramped up his criticism of the Congress by alleging that its general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is contesting the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election with the support of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Through a post on Facebook, Vijayan accused the Congress party of abandoning its secular principles by allowing such an alignment. He raised questions about Congress's commitment to democratic values, given the alleged support from an organization he claims does not respect democratic governance.

The veteran Marxist leader contended that Jamaat-e-Islami, known for opposing elections in Jammu and Kashmir and aligning with the BJP, planned to target seats where the Left had strongholds. He challenged Congress to take a clear stance against sectarianism and questioned its readiness to forgo such support.

(With inputs from agencies.)