Pakistan Reaffirms Strong Ties Amid Global Political Shifts

Pakistan's Foreign Office reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United States, declaring their ties as those of "old friends." Despite Donald Trump's recent victory as the US President, the Foreign Office insists that this political change will not disrupt Islamabad's robust relations with China. Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlighted the mutual respect central to Pakistan-US relations.

Baloch also addressed concerns about the potential impact of Trump's presidency on Pakistan-China relations, stating that the bond with Beijing remains a stable element in Pakistan's foreign policy. She assured that Islamabad remains committed to safeguarding Chinese nationals and projects within its borders.

Addressing the Kashmir issue, Baloch reiterated Pakistan's stance, emphasizing the need for India to respect the Kashmiri people's rights. She condemned what she described as India's coercive tactics in the region. Additionally, Baloch touched upon the expected pilgrimage activity between India and Pakistan, noting the operational bilateral protocol facilitating religious visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)