Fed Chief Powell Affirms Stability Amid Trump's Fiscal Challenges

The Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point cut in interest rates as it braces for potential economic shifts under President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming term. The move comes amid a landscape where rapid fiscal and tax policies could complicate the Fed's dual goals of managing inflation and employment.

Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the election results would not immediately impact U.S. monetary policy. However, as the new administration sets its policies, the Fed will continuously evaluate economic indicators to navigate the economy towards stable inflation and robust employment.

Powell, who remains steadfast despite political pressures, will guide the Fed through these nuanced economic times. As inflation trends downwards, the Fed aims to establish a neutral interest rate that balances economic growth without overstimulation.

