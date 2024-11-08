Susie Wiles: First Female Chief of Staff in U.S. History
Susie Wiles, highly regarded for her effective management skills in Trump's campaign, has been appointed as the first female White House Chief of Staff. Her disciplined approach and strategic expertise have been pivotal in her career, marking significant political achievements, particularly in Florida.
In a historic appointment, President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff.
Wiles, who managed Trump's campaign, is applauded for her disciplined strategy and successful execution. She notably remained behind the scenes during the campaign celebrations.
Trump praised Wiles as tough and innovative, emphasizing her role in his campaign success. Wiles, a seasoned political strategist from Florida, previously led Trump's campaigns in 2016 and 2020, and contributed to Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial victory. Her appointment marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first female to hold the position of Chief of Staff in the U.S.
