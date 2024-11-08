Trump Triumphs: Political Transformation & Judicial Influence

Donald Trump is set to return as U.S. President, facing fewer political obstacles with a Republican Party that mirrors his ideology and a conservative judiciary poised to support his agenda.

The presidential election has reverberated through Black American communities, who largely backed Kamala Harris, though some show support for Trump following gains among Hispanic voters.

In the Senate, Republicans are strengthening their majority, echoing Trump's judicial ambitions, while American attitudes towards immigration remain divided, highlighting the complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)