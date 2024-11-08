Left Menu

NAACP Condemns Racist Texts Amid Rising Political Tensions

The NAACP condemned racist messages sent anonymously to Black Americans during a contentious U.S. election. The messages were linked to Donald Trump's election victory, stoking fears of a civil rights rollback. The FBI is coordinating with federal authorities to investigate the issue, as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 07:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The NAACP strongly denounced recent racist messages referencing slavery, sent anonymously to Black Americans as the U.S. election concluded. The distressing texts urged recipients in several states to 'report to a plantation,' underscoring deep societal issues.

The FBI, collaborating with the U.S. Justice Department, labeled the messages as offensive, with NAACP President Derrick Johnson declaring they can't be normalized. These events echo concerns within Black communities post-Donald Trump's victory, which had already sparked apprehensions about potential civil rights regressions.

Concerns about the rise in vile racist rhetoric have intensified, with the election period marked by increased political violence since the 1970s. The troubling atmosphere affects those fearing a rollback of federal diversity initiatives, despite Trump's assurances that his policies would benefit all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

