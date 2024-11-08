Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto's Diplomatic Tour: China, US, APEC, and G20

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is embarking on a diplomatic tour. Invited by the leaders of China and the US, he will also attend the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil. This journey underscores Indonesia's strategic engagement with prominent global powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:01 IST
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto embarks on a significant diplomatic mission this week, following invitations from the leaders of China and the United States. This trip marks an important moment in Indonesia's international relations as Subianto seeks to strengthen ties with two major global powers.

The President's itinerary includes high-level meetings in both nations, aiming to foster economic and political collaboration. His visit reflects a strategic approach to international diplomacy, emphasizing Indonesia's role in global affairs.

Following these bilateral engagements, Prabowo will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru and the Group of Twenty (G20) meeting in Brazil, underlining Indonesia's commitment to contributing to significant international discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

