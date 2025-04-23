Left Menu

Global Political Agenda: Key Events Shaping International Relations

This comprehensive diary outlines significant global political and economic events, such as state visits, international meetings, and notable anniversaries. It highlights key engagements between world leaders across continents, with events extending from high-level summits and bilateral discussions to commemorations of historical milestones.

Updated: 23-04-2025 18:20 IST
An extensive schedule of global events is set to shape the international landscape, ranging from state visits to multinational conferences. French President Emmanuel Macron embarks on a noteworthy visit to Madagascar, aiming to fortify bilateral ties despite historical complexities. Meanwhile, the Indian Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, is poised for engagements in the USA.

In an ongoing series of high-profile meetings, German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies addresses the Semafor World Economy Summit, aligning with the backdrop of the IMF spring meetings in Washington D.C. Across the Atlantic, Norwegian and German premieres converge for discussions set to influence economic and geopolitical discourses.

International commemorations such as World Book and Copyright Day and U.N. World Malaria Day punctuate the calendar, alongside notable anniversaries like the 14th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's beatification and World Press Freedom Day. These events underscore the interconnectedness of political, economic, and cultural dimensions on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

