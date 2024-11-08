Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Praises Kamala Harris for Unifying Campaign

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, lauded outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris for her presidential campaign. In his letter, he emphasized her unifying message of hope and highlighted deepened India-U.S. relations under the Biden administration, wishing Harris success in future endeavors.

Updated: 08-11-2024 10:52 IST
In a notable gesture, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, has commended Kamala Harris, the outgoing US Vice President, for her significant efforts during her presidential campaign. Gandhi's congratulatory letter emphasized Harris's unifying message of hope, which he believes will continue to inspire many globally.

Despite Harris's loss to Donald Trump in the fiercely contested US presidential elections, Gandhi's letter acknowledged her campaign's spirited nature. He further noted the strengthened collaboration between India and the United States on issues of global importance during the Biden administration, boosting bilateral ties.

Gandhi underscored the shared commitment to democratic values between the two nations, crediting Harris's determination to unite people and find common ground. He concluded by expressing his best wishes for her future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

