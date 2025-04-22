Congress Leader Revives Nehru's Legacy of Humility and Democratic Values

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has drawn attention to a historic apology by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to a Supreme Court judge, describing it as a cornerstone of democratic values currently under threat.

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh showcased Nehru's June 1959 apology to Chief Justice S.R. Das and Justice Vivian Bose. The letter expressed regret for comments perceived as critical during a press conference, underscoring humility as a foundational trait among leaders of Nehru's era.

The context of Ramesh's reference is significant, emerging alongside criticism by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma towards the Supreme Court over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Ramesh, supported by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi, highlighted this as a reflection of shifting attitudes towards judicial respect.

