Global Markets Ride High Amid Fiscal and Monetary Optimism

Global markets are on the upswing as fiscal spending and continued monetary easing in the world's biggest economy drive stocks to new heights following a volatile week.

Wall Street hit record levels on Friday, contributing to MSCI's global equity index reaching an all-time high. Chinese stocks, defying the expected impact of proposed U.S. tariffs, surged with blue chips up nearly 6%, buoyed by hopes of government stimulus.

In Europe, political uncertainties loom as Germany edges closer to a potential snap election following discord within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Meanwhile, Britain faces challenges from potential tariffs and inflation risks, impacting market dynamics.

