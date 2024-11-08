Left Menu

Global Markets Ride High Amid Fiscal and Monetary Optimism

Global markets, bolstered by fiscal spending and monetary easing in the largest economy, surged as Wall Street reached new highs. Despite fears of tariffs, Chinese stocks rose significantly with expectations of governmental stimulus. In Europe, political tensions, particularly in Germany, pose potential threats to market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets are on the upswing as fiscal spending and continued monetary easing in the world's biggest economy drive stocks to new heights following a volatile week.

Wall Street hit record levels on Friday, contributing to MSCI's global equity index reaching an all-time high. Chinese stocks, defying the expected impact of proposed U.S. tariffs, surged with blue chips up nearly 6%, buoyed by hopes of government stimulus.

In Europe, political uncertainties loom as Germany edges closer to a potential snap election following discord within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Meanwhile, Britain faces challenges from potential tariffs and inflation risks, impacting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

