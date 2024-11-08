Left Menu

A Tapestry of Outsiders: Kerala's By-election Story

Kerala's Wayanad by-election reveals a trend of outsider candidates contesting for seats, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making her electoral debut. Notable contenders include K Padmarajan, known for his wide electoral history, and Jayendra K Rathod protesting education policies. Political observers note Kerala's history of external candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:25 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, the upcoming Wayanad by-election on November 13 has drawn a significant lineup of candidates from outside the state, continuing a historical trend. Among them is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut, potentially following in her brother Rahul Gandhi's footsteps in the constituency.

Historical figures like Muhammad Ismail and G M Banatwala have found success running as MPs in Kerala despite being from other states, establishing a longstanding pattern. This time, ‘Election King’ K Padmarajan seeks another electoral adventure, having contested over 200 elections.

The diverse field of candidates, including Jayendra K Rathod opposing national education policies, underscores political dynamics and potential voter preferences. As outsiders aim to unseat local representatives, the electoral outcome could influence the significant discourse surrounding state and national leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

