Erdogan Calls for Trump's Intervention in Middle East

In a statement on Friday, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan expressed hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would take decisive action to halt Israeli attacks, suggesting that stopping arms support to Israel could be an effective measure, as reported by broadcaster NTV.

Erdogan emphasized the profound impact that Trump's presidency is expected to have on political and military dynamics in the Middle East. He made these remarks to reporters during his return flight to Turkey from Budapest, after attending a summit of the European Political Community.

These statements highlight Erdogan's anticipation of shifts in policy and influence in the region with the incoming Trump administration, underlining the potential changes in alliances and military strategies.

