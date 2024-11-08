Left Menu

Erdogan Calls for Trump's Intervention in Middle East

Turkey's President Erdogan calls on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to halt Israeli attacks and stop arms support. Erdogan believes Trump's presidency will significantly impact political and military balances in the Middle East. He shared these views returning from a summit in Budapest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a statement on Friday, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan expressed hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would take decisive action to halt Israeli attacks, suggesting that stopping arms support to Israel could be an effective measure, as reported by broadcaster NTV.

Erdogan emphasized the profound impact that Trump's presidency is expected to have on political and military dynamics in the Middle East. He made these remarks to reporters during his return flight to Turkey from Budapest, after attending a summit of the European Political Community.

These statements highlight Erdogan's anticipation of shifts in policy and influence in the region with the incoming Trump administration, underlining the potential changes in alliances and military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

