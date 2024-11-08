Left Menu

Americans Divided on Trump's Fiscal Legacy

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals contrasting views among Americans on President-elect Donald Trump's potential impact on U.S. national debt, with most expecting an increase. While 94% of Democrats express concern, only 34% of Republicans share this sentiment. Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending strategies remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:33 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights the stark divide among Americans regarding the financial implications of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming term. According to the survey, conducted over two days and closing last Thursday, a majority, 62% of respondents, believe Trump's policies are likely to increase the U.S. national debt.

The poll indicates that 94% of Democrats are worried about Trump's fiscal policies, compared to just 34% of Republicans. The concerns arise amid Trump's promises of tax cuts and a broad agenda, which includes spending cuts and energy deregulation, potentially conflicting with longstanding Republican goals to reduce the national debt.

Despite the debates, Republicans cite increased federal tax receipts since 2017 as evidence of the effectiveness of Trump's tax policies. However, the federal deficit surged to $1.833 trillion in fiscal year 2024, highlighting the ongoing fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

