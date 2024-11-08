EU's Turning Point: Trump's Return Tests Bloc's Unity

Amidst a backdrop of political uncertainty, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on the European Union to prioritize resolving its internal challenges. Speaking in Budapest, Meloni pointed to tariffs, competitiveness, and defense as areas needing urgent attention following Donald Trump's recent election win.

Addressing reporters, Meloni urged Europe to regain its balance and take charge of its future. Highlighting her potential as a valuable partner for Trump due to her conservative stance, she stressed the importance of the EU leaders meeting during these pivotal times to foster unity.

The EU summit will include key discussions on competitiveness, led by insights from former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. On defense, Meloni advocated for EU fiscal rules to facilitate member states meeting NATO's spending targets amidst public debt constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)