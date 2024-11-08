Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Mahayuti Alliance Unity and Corruption

In a fiery address at a poll rally in Buldhana, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Mahayuti alliance, labeling it the "most corrupt" in Maharashtra's history. Thackeray's criticisms were aimed at the lack of unity within the alliance, evidenced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's disapproval of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks.

Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of mishandling the construction of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, citing its collapse as an emblem of inauspicious work. He pledged that if the MVA is elected, its government will erect temples honoring Shivaji Maharaj's principles throughout the state.

The former Maharashtra chief minister did not spare the BJP either, questioning their campaign approach and criticizing their alliances. Thackeray expressed skepticism about how Ajit Pawar aligns with BJP leaders, given past arrests of NCP figures, and called out the BJP's historical dependence on Shiv Sena support.

(With inputs from agencies.)