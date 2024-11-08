Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader P P Divya Secures Bail Amid Controversy

CPI(M) leader P P Divya was released on bail following charges of abetment to suicide concerning former ADM Naveen Babu's death. The party stood by her despite criticisms, emphasizing internal correction rather than alienation. Divya pledges her commitment to proving her innocence.

  • Country:
  • India

P P Divya, a prominent leader of the CPI(M), was granted bail and released from custody following a court order in Kannur. She faced allegations of abetment in the suicide of former Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The CPI(M) expressed its continued support for Divya, emphasizing the importance of correcting party cadres internally. However, Divya has been removed from her elected positions due to actions that allegedly tarnished the party's reputation.

While Divya committed to cooperating with investigations to prove her innocence, the deceased's family plans to pursue legal action further. Meanwhile, party members underscored Divya's rights, urging that she should not be ostracized despite her mistake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

