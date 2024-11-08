CM Yadav Urges Voters to Send Strong Message to Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand Rally

In a fiery address during a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Panki, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He urged voters in Jharkhand to cast their votes with vigor to make Gandhi 'feel its impact,' as part of the party's campaign for the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Yadav accused Congress of consistently obstructing the construction of the Ram Mandir, citing the involvement of prominent lawyers in court proceedings, and referred to Rahul Gandhi's critique of the Ayodhya Pran Pratishthan ceremony. 'When you go to vote, press the button with such force that Rahul Gandhi feels it,' Yadav implored.

In a direct retort, Senior Congress leader Manak Agarwal deemed Yadav's derogatory remarks as a sign of desperation, suggesting BJP's anticipated defeat in the elections. With polls set for November 13 and 20, and vote counting on November 23, Jharkhand's electoral battle intensifies between key political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)