Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Article 370
Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress of attempting to divide India for political gain. He criticized their effort to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, praising PM Narendra Modi for thwarting these plans. Rathore urged Congress to clarify their stance on Article 370.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a stark allegation, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress party of pursuing divisive politics to seize power, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively undermined their schemes.
He particularly critiqued the opposition's agenda concerning the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that this move unveiled the duplicity of Congress leaders.
Rathore demanded a clear stance from Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, on whether they support restoring or removing Article 370, asserting that Prime Minister Modi has permanently annulled it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Calls for Dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Amid Rising Concerns
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics
Former BJP Leader CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress, Set to Contest in Karnataka By-Polls
Ideological Showdown in Rajasthan By-Election: Congress vs. BJP
Maharashtra Minister Vows BJP Victory Amid Waqf Bill Controversy