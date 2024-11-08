Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Article 370

In a stark allegation, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress party of pursuing divisive politics to seize power, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively undermined their schemes.

He particularly critiqued the opposition's agenda concerning the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that this move unveiled the duplicity of Congress leaders.

Rathore demanded a clear stance from Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, on whether they support restoring or removing Article 370, asserting that Prime Minister Modi has permanently annulled it.

(With inputs from agencies.)