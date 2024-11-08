Left Menu

Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Article 370

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress of attempting to divide India for political gain. He criticized their effort to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, praising PM Narendra Modi for thwarting these plans. Rathore urged Congress to clarify their stance on Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:39 IST
Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Article 370
Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark allegation, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress party of pursuing divisive politics to seize power, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively undermined their schemes.

He particularly critiqued the opposition's agenda concerning the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that this move unveiled the duplicity of Congress leaders.

Rathore demanded a clear stance from Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, on whether they support restoring or removing Article 370, asserting that Prime Minister Modi has permanently annulled it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024