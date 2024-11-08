Left Menu

Gadkari Praises Modi's Development Paradigm, Criticizes Congress's 60-Year Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the Congress's six-decade rule, highlighting the lack of progress. In contrast, he praised the Modi government's focus on transparent governance and development. He also emphasized developing Vidarbha's resources for prosperity and dismissed false narratives against the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:01 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari voiced sharp criticism against the Congress party's lengthy tenure, claiming it failed to foster significant progress in the nation.

Speaking at a rally for BJP's Gondia candidate, Gadkari lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for prioritizing transparent, digital, and corruption-free governance.

He emphasized development in infrastructure, particularly in rural road connectivity and other sectors, while urging citizens not to be swayed by misleading claims about the BJP's intentions.

