Gadkari Praises Modi's Development Paradigm, Criticizes Congress's 60-Year Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari voiced sharp criticism against the Congress party's lengthy tenure, claiming it failed to foster significant progress in the nation.

Speaking at a rally for BJP's Gondia candidate, Gadkari lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for prioritizing transparent, digital, and corruption-free governance.

He emphasized development in infrastructure, particularly in rural road connectivity and other sectors, while urging citizens not to be swayed by misleading claims about the BJP's intentions.

