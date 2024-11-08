Maharashtra's Political Sparks: Shinde Criticizes Shiv Sena's Flaming Torch Symbol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) over its 'flaming torch' poll symbol, alleging it promotes division and unrest. Speaking at an election rally in Paranda, he decried the opposition's labeling of Rs 1,500 monthly aid to women as a bribe.

Shinde asserted that those in privileged positions fail to grasp the significance of the assistance provided through the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He recounted his strategic decision to offer financial support to women and the elderly upon gaining power, amidst campaigning for Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

Reflecting on the political landscape, Shinde lamented the Shiv Sena's decision to once ally with the Congress, leading to division. Having parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray, he joined BJP to topple the MVA government, securing the Shiv Sena's name and emblem.

(With inputs from agencies.)