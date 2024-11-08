Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Sparks: Shinde Criticizes Shiv Sena's Flaming Torch Symbol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) for its flaming torch symbol, accusing it of creating discord. At an election rally, Shinde defended financial assistance to women, countering opposition claims. He highlighted his break from Shiv Sena, forming a new government with BJP, challenging Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:14 IST
Maharashtra's Political Sparks: Shinde Criticizes Shiv Sena's Flaming Torch Symbol
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) over its 'flaming torch' poll symbol, alleging it promotes division and unrest. Speaking at an election rally in Paranda, he decried the opposition's labeling of Rs 1,500 monthly aid to women as a bribe.

Shinde asserted that those in privileged positions fail to grasp the significance of the assistance provided through the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He recounted his strategic decision to offer financial support to women and the elderly upon gaining power, amidst campaigning for Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

Reflecting on the political landscape, Shinde lamented the Shiv Sena's decision to once ally with the Congress, leading to division. Having parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray, he joined BJP to topple the MVA government, securing the Shiv Sena's name and emblem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024