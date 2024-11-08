WTO's Leadership and the Looming Tariff Tensions

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent head of the World Trade Organization, remains unchallenged as the deadline for nominations closes. This comes amid apprehensions of heightened tariff tensions under President-elect Donald Trump, known for his hostile stance against the WTO.

During Trump's first term, his administration stagnated the WTO's top courts by blocking judge appointments and imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Speculations of a new 10% tariff on all imports have stirred more unrest within the organization.

While Okonjo-Iweala has received widespread support for reappointment, her position is uncertain. Former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer has criticized her, alleging she favors China, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions within the global trade framework.

