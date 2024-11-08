Left Menu

WTO's Leadership and the Looming Tariff Tensions

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala remains the sole candidate to head the WTO as the nomination window closes. With the potential re-emergence of Donald Trump as U.S. President, the organization braces for possible tariff escalations. Despite her broad support, Okonjo-Iweala's reappointment isn't guaranteed.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent head of the World Trade Organization, remains unchallenged as the deadline for nominations closes. This comes amid apprehensions of heightened tariff tensions under President-elect Donald Trump, known for his hostile stance against the WTO.

During Trump's first term, his administration stagnated the WTO's top courts by blocking judge appointments and imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Speculations of a new 10% tariff on all imports have stirred more unrest within the organization.

While Okonjo-Iweala has received widespread support for reappointment, her position is uncertain. Former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer has criticized her, alleging she favors China, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions within the global trade framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

