Botswana Embraces Change: Duma Boko Inaugurated as President

Duma Boko has been inaugurated as Botswana's new president after ending the 58-year rule of the former ruling party. The ceremony, attended by thousands, marked a historic moment with calls for unity and development. Boko's government plans to tackle unemployment and negotiate better diamond deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:48 IST
Thousands gathered in Botswana's capital, Gaborone, to witness the historic inauguration of Duma Boko as the country's new president. Boko's victory ended the 58-year tenure of the former ruling party, marking a triumphant shift in the nation's political landscape.

In his inaugural speech, President Boko, leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change, urged unity among citizens and lauded his predecessor for a peaceful power transition. Boko expressed his gratitude towards the people of Botswana, emphasizing a future focused on national development and economic reform.

The new administration has ambitious plans to address unemployment, a primary concern for Batswana, by implementing a minimum wage, unemployment benefits, and enhanced social welfare. Economic restructuring, particularly in the diamond mining sector, is also on the agenda to boost the national economy and create jobs.

