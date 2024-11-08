Mahayuti Alliance Set to Secure Landslide Victory, Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed his confidence on Friday that the Mahayuti alliance would achieve a record-breaking victory in the forthcoming elections, citing widespread local support. Tiwari conveyed the voters' enthusiasm, indicating a promising outcome for the BJP-led coalition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing an election rally, criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties for engaging in vote bank politics. He appealed to the electorate, emphasizing that their votes would determine whether Maharashtra follows the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj or Aurangzeb.

Shah also targeted Congress for its stance on Article 370 revocation, asserting that the clause cannot be reinstated in Kashmir. He drew comparisons between the development-oriented leadership of PM Modi and the MVA's focus on caste politics, urging voters to choose wisely in the upcoming elections. Maharashtra will vote on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)