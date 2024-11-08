Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Set to Secure Landslide Victory, Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari confidently predicts a historic victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections, buoyed by local support. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the Maha Vikas Aghadi's vote bank politics, urging voters to choose development and tradition over divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:57 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Set to Secure Landslide Victory, Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed his confidence on Friday that the Mahayuti alliance would achieve a record-breaking victory in the forthcoming elections, citing widespread local support. Tiwari conveyed the voters' enthusiasm, indicating a promising outcome for the BJP-led coalition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing an election rally, criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties for engaging in vote bank politics. He appealed to the electorate, emphasizing that their votes would determine whether Maharashtra follows the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj or Aurangzeb.

Shah also targeted Congress for its stance on Article 370 revocation, asserting that the clause cannot be reinstated in Kashmir. He drew comparisons between the development-oriented leadership of PM Modi and the MVA's focus on caste politics, urging voters to choose wisely in the upcoming elections. Maharashtra will vote on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024