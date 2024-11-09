Tension in Pennsylvania: McCormick's Legal Battle Over Provisional Ballots

In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate candidate David McCormick has initiated legal action to challenge the validity of provisional ballots on a broad scale in Philadelphia. McCormick, who is leading against incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey, has filed the case in the Court of Common Pleas as the counting of thousands of provisional ballots is about to commence.

Provisional ballots, typically used when there is uncertainty regarding voter's eligibility, are at the heart of McCormick's lawsuit, as he seeks the ability to contest these ballots en masse, claiming concerns over election integrity. This development follows McCormick's narrow lead before these ballots are accounted for, amid the potential for an automatic recount if the margin narrows.

McCormick has further requested that ballots from voters whose mail-in or absentee ballots were rejected be set aside, pending a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that these ballots must be counted, the matter remains unresolved at the federal level, raising stakes in a critical election landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)