Left Menu

Modi Targets Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress during a campaign rally in Akola, describing states governed by Congress as "ATMs" for the party. He urged Maharashtra voters to support BJP in upcoming elections and highlighted his achievements, including housing efforts for the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:09 IST
Modi Targets Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party during a campaign rally in Akola on Saturday, describing states under its governance as "ATMs" for the party's elite. Modi asserted that Maharashtra would not follow this pattern under the BJP's leadership.

Addressing the rally ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections, Modi challenged Congress to demonstrate any connection with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's significant landmarks, which he coined as "panchteerth." These include Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow and other pivotal locations.

Modi credited the people of Haryana for countering Congress conspiracies by uniting under the mantra "Ek hai to safe hai." He highlighted the opposition's history of corruption and reaffirmed his commitment to providing housing for the poor during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024