Modi Targets Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party during a campaign rally in Akola on Saturday, describing states under its governance as "ATMs" for the party's elite. Modi asserted that Maharashtra would not follow this pattern under the BJP's leadership.

Addressing the rally ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections, Modi challenged Congress to demonstrate any connection with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's significant landmarks, which he coined as "panchteerth." These include Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow and other pivotal locations.

Modi credited the people of Haryana for countering Congress conspiracies by uniting under the mantra "Ek hai to safe hai." He highlighted the opposition's history of corruption and reaffirmed his commitment to providing housing for the poor during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)