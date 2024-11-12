Lui Che Woo: Macau's Casino Visionary Passes at 95

Lui Che Woo, a pivotal figure in the gambling industry and the driving force behind Macau's ascent over Las Vegas in gambling revenues, has passed away at the age of 95, his company announced late Monday. As chairman of Galaxy Entertainment, his visionary leadership established the foundation for the company's sustained success.

A prominent business leader, Lui was widely acknowledged for his role in both Hong Kong and Macau, maintaining close connections with the Chinese government. The chairman of K. Wah Group, originally focused on construction and quarry mining, Lui pivoted to property and gaming industries. Throughout his life, he maintained a low profile, consistently appearing with his trademark flat cap.

Lui's interaction with the Chinese political sphere saw him as a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and participating in a business delegation that met President Xi Jinping. Under his leadership, Galaxy Entertainment became one of the top operators in Macau's liberalized casino market, ranked among the largest global gaming firms.

