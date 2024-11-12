Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Accuses Congress of Inciting 'Civil War'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemns Congress and its President Mallikarjun Kharge for alleging threats from BJP. Responding to Kharge’s statements, Singh claims the Congress seeks a 'civil war' and unrest. BJP leaders criticize Congress for societal divides, accusing it of divisive political tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:56 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh has sharply criticized Congress and its President, Mallikarjun Kharge. His comments come in response to Kharge's assertions that India faces threats from the RSS-BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh, addressing the media on Monday, accused Congress of attempting to provoke a 'civil war' within the nation. He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi aims to create social unrest, which could potentially lead to widespread chaos and destruction in India.

The minister further targeted Kharge, stating that the youth have rejected Congress's policies. BJP figures also echoed Singh's criticism, accusing Congress of sowing social division. Prime Minister Modi recently denounced Congress for divisive rhetoric at a rally in Nanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

