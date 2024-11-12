Dutch Authorities Clamp Down on Antisemitic Attacks

Dutch authorities have intensified efforts to address a series of antisemitic assaults targeting Israeli football fans, culminating in the arrest of five more individuals.

The arrests come amidst strong condemnation from both national and international figures, with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof pledging comprehensive efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

These incidents have sparked significant outrage after the violent clashes following a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam, with Dutch and Israeli leaders demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)