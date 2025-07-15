Left Menu

Escalation of Violence in the West Bank: A Growing Crisis

The United Nations human rights office reports a rise in killings and attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers and security forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, highlighting an escalation in violence in the region over recent weeks.

Reports from the United Nations human rights office indicate a significant increase in violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers and security forces in the occupied West Bank.

According to spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan, these incidents have surged in the past weeks, also affecting the region of East Jerusalem.

The escalating situation has prompted heightened concern from international observers and human rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

