Chaos in Sweida: Clashing Militias and Clans Escalate Violence

Violent clashes in Syria's Sweida province have led to over 30 deaths and nearly 100 injuries as local militias and clans face-off. The conflict intensified after kidnappings by Sunni Bedouin clans and counter-attacks by Druze groups. The Syrian government is deploying forces to restore order amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:41 IST
Chaos in Sweida: Clashing Militias and Clans Escalate Violence
In Syria's Sweida province, violent clashes between local militias and clans have claimed the lives of more than 30 individuals, while nearly 100 others have suffered injuries. The escalating conflict prompted the Syrian government to deploy forces in a bid to restore order, as reported by authorities.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights disclosed that the violence has resulted in the deaths of at least 37 individuals, including two children. The clashes involve armed groups from the Druze religious minority and Sunni Bedouin clans. Military convoys are now being sent to the area to bolster security measures and checkpoints.

The recent conflict was sparked by a series of kidnappings, starting when Bedouin tribesmen attacked and robbed a Druze man. Rami Abdurrahman, who leads the observatory, highlighted this as the catalyst for the ongoing violence. Despite efforts from local communities and calls for calm, the situation remains volatile. Tensions continue to rise as the government seeks to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

