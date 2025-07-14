Left Menu

Violence in Sweida: Sectarian Clashes Escalate in Syria

Sixteen Syrian security personnel have died in Sweida amid escalating sectarian clashes between Druze militias and Bedouin fighters. The violence underscores increasing tensions and fears among Syrian minorities following a rebel-led government change and complicates efforts for regional stability due to international geopolitical influences.

In a surge of sectarian violence, sixteen members of Syria's security forces have been reported dead in the city of Sweida. Clashes erupted between Druze militiamen and Bedouin fighters, marking the first such incident within the city itself.

The Syrian defense ministry has confirmed that security forces were deployed to contain the violence and labeled the attackers as 'outlawed groups.' Sunday's deadly skirmishes prompted the military to attempt to restore calm in the area as tensions have been high in the province for months.

Syria's internal conflicts have been exacerbated by international dynamics, with Israel imposing a military boundary south of Damascus. The violence was set off by recent kidnappings, adding to the volatile security environment.

