Wave of Violence: TMC Leaders Targeted in West Bengal

In a tragic string of events, multiple Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal have been murdered. The latest victim, Piyush Ghosh, was shot in Birbhum. Authorities suspect close connections and business disputes might be involved, marking the third murder within days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:35 IST
Wave of Violence: TMC Leaders Targeted in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, a 42-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead, heightening political tensions and security concerns in the region. Police detained three individuals, including two women, in connection with the murder. The incident happened on Sunday morning as gunmen targeted Piyush Ghosh, the Srinidhipur panchayat president, near his Komarpur village residence.

According to police sources, one bullet was fired at close range, suggesting the involvement of someone close to the victim. Investigations are underway to explore if business disputes may have played a role in the murder. This is the third assassination of a TMC leader in recent days, raising alarms across the district.

Earlier in the week, Rajjak Khan, another TMC leader from Bhangar in the South 24 Parganas, was killed, followed by the brutal hacking of Abul Kalam Azad during his birthday celebration on July 10 in Malda's English Bazar. The wave of violence against TMC leaders has set off political shockwaves and demands for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

