Maharashtra Congress Chief's 'Dog' Jibe Sparks Political Tension

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's controversial comment likening BJP to a 'dog' has incited political tensions in the run-up to the state assembly elections. His remarks highlight the ongoing feud between the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and the Mahayuti, reflecting larger controversies across the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:06 IST
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political scene has been roiled by Congress President Nana Patole's controversial comments, where he likened the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a 'dog' in reference to its alleged treatment of the OBC community in Akola. Patole, campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, accused the BJP of disrespecting the OBC community.

His remarks are anticipated to escalate the rivalry between the MVA and BJP-led Mahayuti ahead of the crucial assembly polls. This is not the first time political discourse in the state has been marred by such controversies. Previously, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant called Shaina NC, a BJP defector, 'imported maal', drawing criticism and later issuing an apology for the sexist comment.

In a separate incident, Congress leader Irfan Ansari's derogatory comments about BJP's Jamtara candidate Sita Soren caused a stir in Jharkhand, leading to emotional responses and calls for barring Ansari from tribal areas. These incidents, coupled with campaigning promises by Patole focusing on welfare and corruption-free governance, mark a tense election atmosphere as key alliances gear up for the November 20 elections ahead of vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

