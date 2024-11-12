Tragic Strikes: Gaza's Innocent Casualties

A series of Israeli strikes in Gaza resulted in at least 14 fatalities, as reported by Palestinian medical authorities. The victims included two children and a woman, with the attacks primarily affecting areas designated as humanitarian zones by Israel.

The first strike occurred late Monday, targeting a cafeteria in the Muwasi humanitarian zone west of Khan Younis city. Nasser Hospital officials confirmed 11 deaths in this incident, which included two children among the casualties.

Another attack took place early Tuesday at a house in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Al-Awda Hospital reported the deaths of three individuals, including a woman, and 11 others were injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)