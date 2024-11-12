Left Menu

Karnataka's Congress Government: Promises Kept, Prosperity Delivered

The Congress party asserts that its government in Karnataka has fulfilled its promises, delivering prosperity and equity. Initiatives such as 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Gruha Jyothi' have resulted in financial transfers for women and free electricity. Congress is confident of electoral success in upcoming bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:33 IST
  • India

The Congress party declared on Tuesday that its administration in Karnataka has successfully fulfilled its electoral promises, bringing unprecedented prosperity to the region. This, they believe, will ensure the electorate's support in impending bypolls.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted five key guarantees the party campaigned on in May 2023, aimed at ensuring prosperity and equity across Karnataka. Eighteen months later, the promises have been delivered on a remarkable scale.

Crucial initiatives include 'Gruha Lakshmi,' which transferred Rs 25,407 crore to 1.22 crore women, and 'Gruha Jyothi,' providing free electricity to 1.64 crore households. These provisions, alongside other schemes, showcase Congress's commitment ahead of bypolls on November 13, with results to follow on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

