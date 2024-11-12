Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises in Himachal Pradesh
BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress for unfulfilled promises in Himachal Pradesh. He accused the party of failing to deliver on commitments, including free electricity and job creation. Thakur urged voters to support the Mahayuti for honest governance. He highlighted the Congress's history of broken promises and misleading guarantees.
BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a blistering critique of the Congress on Tuesday, accusing the party of repeatedly breaking promises, much to the detriment of Himachal Pradesh's citizens who voted it into power.
Stumping in Maharashtra ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, Thakur appealed to voters to back the Mahayuti coalition for the state's salvation. He underscored Mahayuti's consistent development credentials, advocating it as the sole option for those desiring transparent governance and continued advancement.
Thakur lambasted Congress for its 'laundry list of guarantees' made during the campaign, which included subsidized power and job creation, claiming little progress has been made. He noted a failure to deliver key promises, such as free electricity and financial aid for women, labeling them unfulfilled rhetoric and urging scrutiny from constituents.
