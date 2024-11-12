Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises in Himachal Pradesh

BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress for unfulfilled promises in Himachal Pradesh. He accused the party of failing to deliver on commitments, including free electricity and job creation. Thakur urged voters to support the Mahayuti for honest governance. He highlighted the Congress's history of broken promises and misleading guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:58 IST
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises in Himachal Pradesh
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a blistering critique of the Congress on Tuesday, accusing the party of repeatedly breaking promises, much to the detriment of Himachal Pradesh's citizens who voted it into power.

Stumping in Maharashtra ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, Thakur appealed to voters to back the Mahayuti coalition for the state's salvation. He underscored Mahayuti's consistent development credentials, advocating it as the sole option for those desiring transparent governance and continued advancement.

Thakur lambasted Congress for its 'laundry list of guarantees' made during the campaign, which included subsidized power and job creation, claiming little progress has been made. He noted a failure to deliver key promises, such as free electricity and financial aid for women, labeling them unfulfilled rhetoric and urging scrutiny from constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024